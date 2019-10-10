Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was dismissed after she insisted that Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE‘s requests for investigations go through official channels, The Associated Press reported Thursday, citing a former diplomat who spoke with Yovanovitch.

The former diplomat told the AP that Yovanovitch was ousted earlier this year from her post after she insisted that a solicitation for Ukrainian officials to join an investigation be relayed based on protocol.

Yovanovitch declined to do “all this offline, personal, informal stuff” and was clear that the government had a formal process to request foreign assistance with probes, the former diplomat told the wire service.

Yovanovitch was removed from her position in May. She is scheduled to testify Friday before House committees as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE. Lawmakers are also scrutinizing Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, as part of the probe.

The diplomat’s recall was mentioned in the whistleblower complaint that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. The complaint said that her time in the country was shortened because of allegations made by a former top Ukrainian prosecutor that the State Department later called “an outright fabrication.”

The complaint also notes remarks from Giuliani that she was “removed … because she was part of the efforts against the President.”

Trump, in his July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also said that Yovanovitch was “bad news,” according to a rough transcript of the call released by the White House.

“The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that,” he said.

On Thursday, 10 Democratic senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Democrats plow ahead as Trump seeks to hobble impeachment effort Pompeo insists US didn’t give Turkey ‘green light’ to invade MORE asking for answers on Yovanovitch’s ouster.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.