2020 Presidential Candidate and Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is considering boycotting the fourth Presidential debate, saying that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is rigging the 2020 primary.

Gabbard sent out a tweet Thursday morning, saying she is “seriously considering” not attending the fourth Presidential debate in Ohio, because she believes the DNC is rigging the election against voters in early states, such as Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

“They are attempting to replace the roles of voters in the early states, using polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic, and holding so-called debates which are not debates at all but rather commercialized reality television meant to entertain, not inform or enlighten,” Gabbard said in a press release on her website.

WATCH:

I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary. Not against Bernie this time, but against voters in early states Iowa, New Hampshire, South… –> https://t.co/x5P3GFGbyn pic.twitter.com/UgKCj6DGI0 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 10, 2019

Gabbard qualified on September 24 for the fourth Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, after meeting the necessary requirements. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Qualifies For Fourth Debate After Not Making The Third)

In order to qualify for the October debate, the candidates have to receive contributions from 130,000 donors and register at least 2 percent in four Democratic National Committee (DNC) polls. Gabbard met the requirements Tuesday, after failing to do so for the third Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.

Gabbard was asked if she would be dropping out of the race in late August, after news broke that she did not qualify for the third debate, to which she responded “Hell no.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘Hell No’ To Dropping Out)

“If any of them had been listening to what I’ve been saying about what this movement is about, about why I’m running for president, and what is at stake, they would understand why we are here and why we will never quit,” Gabbard added.

The Democratic Congresswoman has continued to call out California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also running for president, regarding criminal justice issues.

“These are things that she did in her last job, just before she was elected as U.S. Senator, and she should be held to account for them. She has claimed to be very proud of this record, so, answer for it. The voters deserve to know,” Gabbard said on Fox News in early August.