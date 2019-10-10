Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, accused the Democratic National Committee and the media of trying to “hijack the entire election process” and said she may boycott the presidential debate next week.

“There are so many of you who I’ve had the opportunity to meet in Iowa and New Hampshire who have expressed to me how frustrated you are that the DNC and corporate media are essentially trying to usurp your role as voters in choosing who our Democratic nominee will be,” she said in a video posted on her website.

“The 2016 Democratic primary election was rigged by the DNC and their partners in the corporate media against Bernie Sanders.

“In this 2020 election, the DNC and the corporate media are rigging the election again, but this time against the American people in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.”

She added, “They are attempting to replace the roles of voters in the early states, using polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic, and they’re holding so-called debates which are not debates at all but rather commercialized reality television meant to entertain, rather than to inform or enlighten. In short, the DNC and the corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process.”

She said she hopes to bring attention to “this serious threat to our democracy” and is giving “serious consideration” to boycotting the Tuesday debate. Gabbard is one of 12 candidates to meet all the requirements to participate in the debate, according to The Hill.

