A Ukrainian member of Parliament said former Vice President Joe Biden received $900,000 from Burisma for lobbying activities and called for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate further, according to Ukrainian news agency Interfax.

Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach said he has documentation to back up his claim, which he said he will post on his Facebook page.

“This was the transfer of Burisma Group’s funds for lobbying activities, as investigators believe, personally to Joe Biden through a lobbying company,” Derkach said. “Funds in the amount of $900,000 were transferred to the U.S.-based company Rosemont Seneca Partners, which according to open sources, in particular, the New York Times, is affiliated with Biden. The payment reference was payment for consultative services.”

Derkach also alleged that $16.5 million was paid by Burisma to a group of representatives that included Hunter Biden. He said Joe Biden used “political and economic levelers of influencing Ukrainian authorities and manipulating the issue of providing financial aid to Ukraine” to help Burisma by closing investigations into Burisma group’s founder and owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.

According to Derkach, there is a clear link between a $1 billion loan guarantee signed between the U.S. and Ukraine, and the firing of prosecutor general Viktor Shokin two months before. Shokin was investigating Burisma before he was fired.

“Biden’s fifth visit to Kyiv on December 7-8, 2015, was devoted to making a decision on the resignation of [then Ukrainian Prosecutor General] Viktor Shokin over the case of Zlochevsky and Burisma,” Derkach said. “Loan guarantees worth $1 billion that the United States was to give to Ukraine was the point of pressure. Biden himself admitted exerting pressure in his speech at the Council of Foreign Relations in January 2018, calling Shokin ‘son of a bitch who was fired.'”

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request by TheBlaze for comment on Derkach’s allegations.

Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, pointed to Derkach’s allegations to support his own claims of the Bidens’ corruption in Ukraine.

“This case stinks. They can run away from it all they want,” Giuliani said on Fox News on Wednesday, also suggesting that there was corruption involving Biden with China and Romania.

