After an Italian journalist quoted Pope Francis as saying Jesus was incarnated as a man and not a God, the Vatican came out with a statement saying it was an “interpretation” of the Pope’s comments.

“As already stated on other occasions, the words that Dr. Eugenio Scalfari attributes in quotation marks to the Holy Father during talks with him cannot be considered a faithful account of what was actually said but represent a personal and free interpretation of what he heard, as appears completely evident from what is written today regarding the divinity of Jesus Christ,” Vatican press director Matteo Bruni’s statement read, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Pope Francis, according to Scalfari in La Repubblica, at one time told the self-proclaimed atheist, per reports: “They are the definite proof that Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, even if he was a man of exceptional virtue, was not a God.”

Scalfari, who is 95, “famously does not take notes during interviews [and] has misrepresented Pope Francis in the past,” CNA reported.