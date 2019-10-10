A teacher at an Atlanta area school was sent to the hospital after a student pummeled him during a fight Monday on school grounds.

What are the details?

According to WSB-TV, a teacher intervened when an unnamed ninth-grade student began fighting another student at Frederick Douglass High School.

Video of the incident shows the teacher cowering on the ground as a student delivers blow after blow, repeatedly punching the teacher in the head.

The outlet reported that teachers were able to intervene within seconds and pull the student off the unidentified teacher.

Police arrested the student and charged him with assault. The teacher went to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools said, “Safety and security of students and staff is a top priority in APS.”