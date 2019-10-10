Virginia officials turned down $665,673 in federal funds to fight gun crime, rather than comply with federal requirements to share immigration information with federal authorities, The Washington Free Beacon is reporting.

In a story posted Thursday, the news outlet attributed its information to documents it obtained.

Department of Justice memos detail how two anti-gun crime grants were moved from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services in December 2018, The Free Beacon noted.

“DCJS will not be able to comply with the requirements and the agency has formally declined the awards,” a DOJ official said in one memo. “The grants were awarded to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to serve as the fiscal agent for the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) awards for the Eastern and Western Districts of the state of Virginia.”

The funding is specifically aimed at reducing gun crime, according to the Free Beacon. The nonprofit Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police now administers the funds.

House of Delegates Republican majority leader Todd Gilbert said the decision by the administration of Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to reject the money hampers the ability of the state to combat gun crime.

The move demonstrates that Northam is more committed to protecting illegal immigrants than he is to fighting gun crime, Gilbert said.

A spokesman for Northam. while declining comment on the grant transfer, said the governor supports the program.