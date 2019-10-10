As The Hill notes, Planned Parenthood is planning to make a major investment in the 2020 election. The abortion conglomerate’s super PAC announced that it would be spending upwards of $45 million to unseat Republican politicians and replace them with Democrats.

More from The Hill:

The investment will fund a “large-scale” grassroots organization and canvass, digital, television, radio and mail programs. “The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re coming out more powerfully than ever with the largest investment we’ve ever made,” said Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, in an interview with The Hill. … “We know we’re going to have a critical role mobilizing those folks to win back the Senate and expand the path to 270 to win back the presidency,” Robinson said.

Notice the phrasing. “Win back the presidency.” Planned Parenthood is directly conflating its interest with the interests of elected Democrats, as if the two groups are joined at the hip. Of course, they are joined at the hip. The Democratic Party has long been a prostitute of the abortion industry — doing its bidding and dancing to its tune, as any informed person knows. None of this is news, although it is still notable.

Recall Planned Parenthood’s panicked reaction a few months ago, when the Trump administration threatened to cut off access to a portion of its tax funding. An executive fretted that there would be a “public health crisis” spurred on by “this denial of care.” Indeed, any time Planned Parenthood funding is scrutinized, we are always assured that every dime of the $500 million it annually appropriates from taxpayers is necessary. One of its websites warns of a “national health disaster” if Planned Parenthood’s pipeline to the public treasury is cut off or is obstructed in any way. But they’ve still got nearly $50 million to spend on politics, apparently.

You could argue that Planned Parenthood’s PAC is distinct from Planned Parenthood itself, which is technically true — just as it is technically true that the half a billion it receives from Uncle Sam doesn’t directly fund abortions. But these distinctions obscure the fact that money is fungible. By financially propping up one aspect of its business, we better enable it to fund the other parts. The taxpayer money keeps the whole ship afloat, and the PAC is certainly on the ship — or is at least attached to it.

But this is all besides the point. The real point is that Planned Parenthood — as Kelley Robinson in the above quote made perfectly clear — is an expressly ideological organization. It wouldn’t have a PAC trying to “win back the presidency” if that were not the case. It is outrageous that taxpayers are being forced to contribute billions to an organization with a clear political agenda. And we haven’t even mentioned the fact that this organization also happens to slaughter 300,000 children every year.

The Left insists that organizations like the NRA are corrupting our politics and buying off politicians. Whether this is true or not (and I don’t think it is), at least Republicans aren’t appropriating hundreds of millions of dollars from our paychecks every year to put it directly into the NRA’s coffers — so that the money can eventually end up in their own coffers. One can only imagine the reaction from the Left if such a system were ever instated. Well, they simply wouldn’t allow it. And yet Republicans have allowed the Democrats to launder campaign funds through Planned Parenthood for decades. That is maybe the biggest outrage of all.