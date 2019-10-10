(LEGAL INSURRECTION) An important narrative in Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign is that she lost a teaching job early in her career because she was pregnant.

Yet that narrative has been largely-debunked by Warren’s own words in a 2007 interview, and through records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon and others.

Warren’s response has been familiar to those of us who covered her 2012 Senate campaign, when she blamed a “right-wing extremist” for bringing forward facts that disproved Warren’s claim to be Native American. (As the link indicates, it appears Warren was referring to me.)

History has shown that the facts brought forward were accurate, Warren’s claim to be Native American was false.

