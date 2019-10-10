Rudy Giuliani might be engaging in “unofficial” diplomacy as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, but he is not bound by federal ethics and financial disclosure laws because is not an official federal government employee, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

“My other clients are paying me for the work I do for them,” Giuliani, 75, the former two-term New York City mayor, told the newspaper earlier this month. “Nobody is paying me for a single thing I’m doing for Donald J. Trump.”

Giuliani resigned from his New York law firm, Greenberg Traurig, last year.

However, officials of the executive branch — full-time, temporary, part-time, or unpaid — must file regular financial disclosure reports, the Post reported.

For senior officials engaging with foreign leaders or who are involved with top-level foreign policy decisions, the reports are available to the public via the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

But in Giuliani’s case, no such information is available, the Post disclosed in a “Perspective” piece.

Further, the criminal conflict of interest law bars federal employees — temporary and part-timers included — from leveraging the government’s power for personal financial gain or on behalf of private clients.

Giuliani told the Post that he is not bound by the statute because he says he represents the president, not the federal government.

Still, “the Standards of Conduct, the ethics pledge and the impartiality regulation work together to ensure government business is being done with the best interests of the public in mind,” the Post concluded.

“All these rules exist for the same reason: to ensure public service remains a public trust.

“Giuliani, the person whom foreign operatives flock to for advice or for access to the president, claims to be bound by none of them while negotiating with foreign countries on behalf of the president of the United States.”