Eric Trump on Thursday evening ripped into Hunter Biden ahead of President Donald Trump’s re-election rally speech in Minneapolis, prompting attendees to break out into chants of “Lock him up” — a play on the “Lock her up” slogan synonymous with failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“How do you think Joe Biden — how do you think his son is feeling right now after embezzling a lot of money, taking a lot of money, the crookedness? He’s not looking too good either,” Trump said, prompting jeers from the crowd.

Eric Trump brings up Hunter Biden and then says, “maybe ‘lock her up’ goes to ‘lock him up.'” “Lock them up!” chants then break out. Classy stuff. pic.twitter.com/QPQPsYlCrV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

One man can then be heard shouting “lock him up,” — seemingly a reference to Hunter Biden, who has faced increased scrutiny over allegations of corruption in China and Ukraine. “Maybe ‘Lock her up,’ goes to ‘Lock him up,” Trump responded to the chant, sparking cheers from attendees. “I like ‘Lock her up’ a little bit more,” Trump added, before thanking the audience member for repurposing the famous anti-Clinton slogan.

The crowd then broke out in loud chants of “Lock him up,” to which Trump responded: “We don’t need to lock him up. We’re just going to beat the hell out of him. We’re going to win.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hunter Biden’s investment company scored a $1.5 billion investment deal with the Bank of China after traveling with his father on Air Force Two to the country in 2013. In regard to Ukraine, Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 monthly as a board member of the gas giant Burisma Holdings, despite having no expertise in the energy section. The former vice president forced out former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as he was investigating Burisma Holdings and even boasted to the Council of Foreign Relations last year that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless the prosecutor was fired.