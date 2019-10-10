President Trump on Thursday evening will hold a campaign-style rally in Minneapolis as he seeks to gin up support in Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost in 2016.

Trump’s rally in Minneapolis comes as the president has openly feuded with the city’s mayor over the $530,000 in costs associated with the Thursday night event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign threatened a lawsuit and accused the mayor of extortion after he said the president’s team would be on the hook for the more than half-million dollars in expenses.

Trump’s rally is also taking place in the congressional district represented by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a frequent critic of the president’s.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.