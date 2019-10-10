Speaking from inside the White House Wednesday, President Donald Trump said it’s “time to bring our soldiers back home,” emphasizing that the hardest part of his job “by far” is signing letters to the parents of soldiers who have been killed in the line of duty. His emotional speech follows his recent decision to withdraw U.S. forces from a Kurdish-held area of Syria on Turkey’s border.

“The hardest thing I have to do is signing those letters. That’s the hardest thing I have to do,” said President Trump. “And each letter is different. We make each letter different. And last week, I signed five of them for Afghanistan; one in Iraq; one in Syria, from two weeks ago. And sometimes I call the parents. Sometimes I see the parents ….”

He described seeing the pain and suffering of the parents as “they bring that boy or young woman out of the back of those big, powerful planes in a coffin.”

“[W]hen that big plane pulls up and that door comes down, and they are walking the coffin with their boy inside this coffin with an American flag over the top. And they’re walking that coffin down this ramp. And I’ve seen people … scream, like I’ve never seen anything before. Sometimes they’ll run to the coffin. They’ll break through military barriers. They’ll run to the coffin and jump on top of the coffin. Crying mothers and wives. Crying desperately,” said the president.

“This is on these endless wars that just never stop,” he added, “And there’s a time and there’s a place, but it’s time to stop.”

Trump went on to share stories of mourning with families of fallen soldiers and his visit with wounded warriors.

