“Trans people are dying!” yelled transgender activists who interrupted an audience member asking Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg a question, during the CNN LGBTQ town hall in Los Angeles, on Thursday.

“It’s okay… it’s okay… yo, guys chill out! Guys, relax! Relax!” said host Anderson Cooper, who then expressed sympathies with them: “Let me just point out there is a long and proud tradition and history in the gay and lesbian and transgender community of protest and we applaud them for their protest.”

“They are absolutely right to be angry and upset at the lack of attention, particularly in the media, on the lives of transgender[s].”

