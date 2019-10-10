On Thursday morning, Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard posted a video to social media calling foul on the corporate media and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) attempting to “rig” the 2020 primary, as she says they did against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary election.

“I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary,” Gabbard captioned her video post to Twitter.

On her campaign website, Gabbard similarly warns: “The DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process.”

“I want to thank you all very much for your support. I need to share something with you. It is very important,” the Democrat started in the video post. “There are so many of you who I’ve met in Iowa and New Hampshire who have expressed to me how frustrated you are that the DNC and corporate media are essentially trying to usurp your role as voters in choosing who our Democratic nominee will be.”

“I share your concerns, and I’m sure that all our supporters throughout the country do as well,” she said.

The Democrat then charged that the “2016 Democratic Primary election was rigged by the DNC and their partners in the corporate media against Bernie Sanders.”

Folks on the Left have engaged in some serious infighting over the last presidential primary. As noted by The Daily Wire, “Everything from the primary and debate schedule to the excessive power of super-delegates helped Clinton secure the nomination, even though Sanders was drawing far larger crowds and had massive support from all wings of the party.”

Donna Brazile, former CNN contributor and DNC interim chairwoman, infamously delivered “the network’s prepared questions to Clinton’s campaign just before a crucial debate.”

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead,” Brazile admitted in the days following the 2016 presidential election.

“This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity,” she said, noting that “it sure looked unethical.”

According to Gabbard, the DNC and their media allies are “rigging the election again.”

“In this 2020 election, the DNC and corporate media are rigging the election again, but this time against the American people in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” she said.

“They are attempting to replace the roles of voters in the early states, using polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic, and holding so-called debates which are not debates at all but rather commercialized reality television meant to entertain, rather than to inform or enlighten,” Gabbard noted.

“In short, the DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process,” she closed the video. “So, in order to bring attention to this serious threat to our democracy, and to ensure that your voice is heard, I’m seriously considering to boycotting the next debate on October 15th. I’m gonna announce my decision within the next few days.”

