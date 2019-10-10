In researching the Obama presidency for my upcoming book, “Unmasking Obama,” I cannot help but see a leadership pattern that runs throughout.

Although concocted to explain America’s role in the misbegotten invasion of Libya, the phrase “leading from behind” just about wraps it up.

Barack Obama orchestrated almost nothing during his eight years in the White House. He fronted for stuff. That was his M.O.

He was not the kind of person to give orders. More like England’s Henry II, who reportedly said of Thomas Becket, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest,” Obama made suggestions.

Obama made one particular suggestion during an April 10, 2016, appearance on a Fox News Sunday morning show with Chris Wallace.

When asked about Hillary Clinton’s non-secure email system, Obama opined, “She has acknowledged – that there’s a carelessness, in terms of managing emails, that she … recognizes.”

That conceded, Obama added, “I continue to believe that she has not jeopardized America’s national security.”

The task fell to the now notorious Peter Strzok, the FBI’s lead investigator on the email case, to align the FBI’s messaging with the White House’s.

On June 6, 2016, he changed the language in an earlier draft by his boss James Comey from “gross negligence” – the exact words in the Espionage Act – to “extremely careless.”

On July 5, Comey closed the curtain on Act I of Trump-Russia by accusing Hillary only of extreme carelessness and clearing her of criminal charges.

Like Obama, Comey insisted Hillary had no intent to damage national security, although her intent was clearly irrelevant in terms of the law.

Freed from his role in heading up the Clinton investigation, Strzok was conveniently appointed to head up Trump-Russia.

“You’re meant to protect the country from that menace,” his FBI lover Lisa Page texted him on Aug. 5, the “menace” being Trump.

“I’ll try to approach it that way,” the heroic Strzok responded. “I can protect our country at many levels.”

Strzok would have help. Later that same day, Aug. 5, he attended a major inter-agency gathering on the Trump investigation.

Obama’s near immunity from criticism encouraged his co-conspirators to think they could take out the newly elected president of the United States and get away with it.

Strzok quoted an unnamed big shot, possibly the CIA’s John Brennan (name redacted), as saying, “The White House is running this.”

Strzok told Page he pushed back. This was classic turf war. The White House, he believed, was intruding on FBI turf. Strzok wanted this job for himself.

On Aug. 15, Strzok memorably signaled the shared motive of all the conspirators. “There’s no way [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” he texted Page. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

In June 2017, the Washington Post published an exhaustive article detailing the reason for the Aug. 5 meeting Strzok attended.

Brennan had sent an “intelligence bombshell” directly to Obama. This “eyes only” report allegedly had sourcing deep inside the Kremlin, and it outlined “Russian President Vladimir Putin’s direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.”

This bombshell was likely the absurd Steele dossier or some variation thereof. According to the report, Putin was not just meddling in the campaign but was actively trying to defeat Hillary and elect Trump.

“It took time,” said the still wide-eyed Post, “for other parts of the intelligence community to endorse the CIA’s view.”

In June 2017, when this article was published, the Post believed “Russia’s interference was the crime of the century.”

It was no such thing, but in documenting the White House’s multi-level response to the alleged threat, the Post sheds light on what was the crime of the century, the White House’s framing of Donald Trump for collusion with Russia.

In his 2018 memoir, “The World As It Is,” Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes provides a sneak preview of what may prove to be the last messaging campaign of the Obama presidency.

According to insiders, Rhodes was the most influential of Obama’s foreign policy advisers. In the waning days of the Obama administration no foreign policy issue was more critical than Russia’s alleged meddling in the American election.

From Fast and Furious to IRS abuse of the tea party, Obama insisted he learned about his administration’s assaults on justice and common decency only by hearing about them in the media.

The Washington Post article was headlined “Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault.” After reading it, only the media will believe Rhodes’ claim that Obama “had no idea” the FBI was investigating Trump-Russia.

The memoir Obama was paid mega-bucks to write is reportedly way beyond schedule. Obama is in something of a bind. He does not yet know which crimes and misdemeanors he “had no idea” about.