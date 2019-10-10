The world’s first cloned cow has died at the age of 21 after living a healthy life.

Twins Kaga and Noto were the first ever cows to be born using the same technology that created Dolly the Sheep.

The clones were born as part of a research experiment at the Ishikawa Prefectural Livestock Research Centre in Japan.

Contrary to beliefs at the time, both of the cows proved to be healthy and lived as long as regular cows.

Noto was the first of the twins to die last year, being found unconscious in a barn on May 4 last year.

And now Kaga has become the last of the twins to die aged 21.

The bovine clone, which attracted worldwide attention when it was born, began having problems standing up in September.

After being given nutritional supplements and health drips, health officials confirmed the cow could no longer stand.

Kaga was pronounced dead yesterday, with its cause of death believed to be old age.

After the birth of the twins, 14 cloned cows were produced in 2006 to improve meat and milk production in Japan.

It was hoped the animals would pave the way for more cows to be cloned in Japan.

But these were quashed when the country outlawed cloned cow meat over fears of its safety.

Since Kaga and Noto, a host of animals have received the cloning treatment.

This year, China cloned its first ever pet cat for a bereaved owner.

Scientists in the country are also thought to be able to clone dogs through their own urine.

Prehistoric beasts such as wooly mammoths are also thought to be on the horizon, due to cloning.