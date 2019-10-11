Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan submitted his resignation to the White House on Friday, after serving in the post since April.

What are the details?

President Donald Trump confirmed initial reports on McAleenan’s departure on Twitter, saying the outgoing official “has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security,” and praising his performance.

“Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector,” the president continued, congratulating McAleenan and announcing that a replacement would be named next week.

McAleenan issued a statement saying:

I want to thank the President for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. With his support, over the last 6 months, we have made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year, by reducing unlawful crossings, partnering with governments in the region to counter human smugglers and address the causes of migration, and deploy additional border security resources. I will work with the White House and DHS leadership teams on a smooth transition, and remain forever grateful to the men and women of the Department for their steadfast efforts to secure our country.

McAleenan is an attorney who spent 15 years working for U.S. Customs and Border Protection before being named acting CBP director in January. He replaced former DHS Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, becoming the fourth acting or confirmed DHS chief under President Trump, The Washington Examiner reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan is expected to be selected as McAleenan’s replacement.