QUOTE of the DAY:

“The funniest plot turn will be when Trump pretends he’s never heard of Rudy Giuliani.”

— Chris Hayes, host, MSNBC.

MOOD: “[Last night] the President did a live impersonation of a man having an orgasm at a campaign rally. I’m hardly the master of decorum or civility but let that sink in.” — Liz Mair, communications strategist.

Joe Biden weighs in on gay bath houses: “Remember, Anderson? Back 15, 20 years ago when we talked about this in San Francisco, it was all about, well, gay bath houses. It was all about round-the-clock sex. Come on, man. Gay couples are more likely to stay together longer than heterosexual couples.” — Biden on CNN’s LGBTQ town hall to openly gay Anderson Cooper.

Bombshell: Shep Smith Quits Fox News

The Hill‘s Joe Concha: “BREAKING via Fox News: “Shepard Smith will step down from his role as Chief News Anchor and Managing Editor of the network’s breaking news unit and Anchor of Shepard Smith Reporting, announced Jay Wallace, President & Executive Editor of FOX News Media.” Rotating anchors to do 3p.”

FNC White House Correspondent John Roberts: “Shepard Smith just dropped a bomb. After 23 years at @FoxNews, he announced he is leaving the network. He was part of the glue that held Fox together. He is a supreme pro who made us all better.”

CNN’s Ana Navarro: “Shep Smith is leaving Fox News. I am feeling the same celebratory joy as when a Handmaid is able to escape Gilead and live in freedom.”

FNC’s Brit Hume: “Shep Smith has been there from the beginning and was the most talented breaking news anchor I ever saw. Fox News Channel will not be the same without him.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter smells something rotten: “Shep Smith cared deeply about having a newscast on Fox that countered the opinion shows that dominate the network. He felt he was doing something critically important. Now he’s suddenly walking away. And we haven’t heard the half of it yet.”

Sebastian Gorka, former deputy asst. to Trump: “He will not be missed by those who love America and the Truth.”

Matt Lauer Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils shows off her conservative fiancé

Nevils’ husband-to-be is Luke Thompson, who calls himself a “housekeeper” to Nevils’ cats. He co-hosts a podcast called Constitutionally Speaking. He was previously director of analytics for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. According to Page Six, he was seen kissing Nevils on New York’s Upper West Side Wednesday. (RELATED: Even New Zealand Hate Matt Lauer, But Rape? Not Likely)

The mystery man spotted with me by the photographers camped outside our building is my incredibly strong and supportive fiancé, Luke. I look forward to being spotted with him for the rest of our lives. pic.twitter.com/tONSvW834W — Brooke Nevils (@BrookeNevils) October 10, 2019

Another shocker from the Minneapolis rally… “‘Lock him up’ chant breaks out at Trump rally as Eric Trump talks about Hunter Biden. ‘We don’t need to lock him up,’ he said. ‘We’re just going to beat the hell out of him. We’re going to win.’” — Anita Kumar, Politico.

Mooch says Trump lives-in a glass house

“Last night’s rally @POTUS viciously going after @JoeBiden’s ⁦‪one surviving son, Hunter, is so far beneath the level of any decency. The unwritten rule of politics: leave the kids out is broken. Whether @WhiteHouse ⁦‪ Trump Tower, Mar-a-lago, @realDonaldTrump‬⁩ lives in a glass house.” — Tony Scaraamucci, former White House Communications Director.

Watch out New Hampshire drivers: Olivia Nuzzi is on the road

“I just want to thank the entire family who laughed at me when I drove my rental car into a curb on a New Hampshire street. Even the little girl laughed. She was maybe 7.” — Olivia Nuzzi, New York Mag.

April Ryan says Prince song not meant for Trump rally

“Purple Rain was not meant for a Trump campaign Rally last night according to the Prince estate! The estate says the agreement was not followed. Stay tuned to see what is next!” — April Ryan, White House correspondent, American Urban Radio, CNN contributor.

If you back Trump, you’re to blame for the hatred

“This man is a disgusting disgrace to America, and every person who continues to enable his behavior is, at this late date, a collaborator. All who work in this administration and do not resign are endorsing and responsible for this appalling hatred.” — Chris Geidner, The Justice Collaborative, previously, legal editor, BuzzFeed.

CNN’s Cuomo is sorry he (or she) made bad joke at LGBTQ town hall

“PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall.” — Chris Cuomo, CNN. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Apologies For ‘Mine Too’ Remark)

Blaze editor likes Yang

“Conclusion: current polling be damned, if I had to pick the Democrat most likely to actually beat Trump, it might well be Andrew Yang” — Leon Wolf, managing editor, TheBlaze.

Journo has angry tip for PR people: Don’t screw me over

“I have some a pro tip for public affairs officers and communicators. If you are not going to make my deadline, tell me the truth well in advance rather than screw me over at the last possible second, esp. when I give you several chances to come clean about the odds of making it. …Another pro tip is to check and see whether I cover something your company makes before sending me multiple emails and leaving VMs repeatedly asking to schedule an interview.” — Jen Judsen, Defense News.

Mike Cernovich has good juju

“It’s wild how people who come into proximity to me, even often in an adversarial role (unless I send dark Energy their way when they seek to destroy me), rise to even greater success. That’s the power of Cerno.” — Mike Cernovich, filmmaker, conservative celeb.

Teen activist CJ Pearson sits on fence of AOC’s pricy haircut

On one hand… “Why are we attacking AOC over the way she chooses to spend her own money?Meritless attacks like this only diminish the merited ones.”

On the other… “While I couldn’t care less about how much money @AOC spent on a haircut, I do believe that money would be better spent paying down her student loan debt for the economics degree she received that clearly hasn’t done her much justice.”

— CJ Pearson, pro-Trump teen activist.

‘DWTS’ host Tom Bergeron loves Jimmy Carter

He inspired me then. He inspires me now. pic.twitter.com/1HsXnZSFKm — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) October 8, 2019

Travel Bitches: NYT journo can’t stop thinking about private jets

“I flew on a private jet earlier this year for the first time (sickk) And the woman working on it told me the reason we could go NYC to Germany in hardly 5 hours is b/c commercial flights fly lower and go slower to save fuel costs. And now it’s ALL I can think abt every flight.” — Taylor Lorenz, reporter, NYT.

Travel Bitches II: Journo despises slow walkers

“I know not everyone is a fast walker and that’s cool, but for God’s sake if you’re a slow walker please don’t take up the entire sidewalk so you slow walk with your slow-walking friend.” — Caroline Orr, feminist, reporter, National Observer.

Journo Hate Mail

This was tweeted to SiriusXM’s Chief D.C. Correspondent Olivier Knox.

“Whatever. Hey can you speak with more enthusiasm on your radio show so i can actually listen to it? You sound so damn droll.. listen to how @juliemason talks on her show, full of energy, its the best show on potus channel…Just saying it’s boring af.” — jr.

Knox replied, “Yeah, I gotcha! I am totally fine with losing you as a listener!”

JR continued, “I would be a listener probably.. if you had a guest host Lol.”

Knox discouraged him: “Nah. I’ve read your feed.”

The Observer

“There is no such thing as common ground in Trump’s world. No such thing as dialogue. No such thing as the idea of reasonable people disagreeing. There is just name-calling and clashes. The entire world is just Thunderdome: 2 men enter, 1 man leaves.” — Chris Cillizza, blatherer, CNN, but this was actually a well-written thought.

More Splinter Fallout…

“I’m proud I got to write for @splinter_news and I am sad it’s shutting down, something I knew was going to happen eventually.” — Sophie Weiner, former night editor, Splinter. (RELATED: Death By 1000 Paper Cuts: Splinter Is Done)

Splinter's parent company, Gizmodo Media Group, orders employees around post shuttering.

Gossip Roundup

WaPo‘s Jennifer Rubin trash talks National Review: “Fabulous! The Dispatch is the new serious conservative venture. The NR is too afraid to break with its readers and lead in a time of national crisis.”

Washington Examiner‘s Kimberly Ross, formerly of National Review, replied, “If you’re going to criticize NR you may want to read them first.”

Charlize Theron and Megyn Kelly are having a love fest. Still….Kelly is not sure she'll watch the upcoming movie, Bombshell, in which Theron plays her. Come on, please. She will watch.