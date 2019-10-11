Attorney General William Barr on Friday reportedly blamed secularism for problems plaguing the country, including drugs, violence and poor mental health.

In a speech that focused on the role of religion in law at Notre Dame’s law school, Barr lamented “the bitter results of the new secular age,” The Hill reported.

“We see the growing ascendancy of secularism and the doctrine of moral relativism,” he said, The Hill reported. “Basically every measure of this social pathology continues to gain ground.”

He then went on to describe the “consequences of this moral upheaval.”

“Along with the wreckage of the family, we are seeing record levels of depression and mental illness, dispirited young people, soaring suicide rates, increasing numbers of angry and alienated young males, an increase in senseless violence and a deadly drug epidemic,” he said, The Hill reported.

“Over 70,000 people die a year from drug overdoses,” he added. “But I won’t dwell on the bitter results of the new secular age.”

He also slammed “so-called progressives,” saying that many are “among the militant secularists.”