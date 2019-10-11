(Fox News) Amazon took the extraordinary step of laying out its positions on nearly every hot-button topic in the world in a web page that unveiled Thursday, bringing new clarity to the tech company’s public policy agenda.

The page, which is simply titled “Our Positions,” states where the Seattle tech giant stands on eleven issues — several of which have a direct impact on business in America.

“We created this page to provide customers, investors, policymakers, employees, and others our views on certain issues,” the company states on the new page. “While our positions are carefully considered and deeply held, there is much room for healthy debate and differing opinions. We hope being clear about our positions is helpful.”

