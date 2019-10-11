ADVERTISEMENT

The clash with Navarro on Venezuela was sparked after the GOP strategist asked Paul if it was fair for Republicans to release ads saying Democrats “will turn the United States into Venezuela.”

“If you vote for a socialist, you might get socialism,” Paul responded.

That prompted a sharp retort from Navarro.

“Come on, don’t do that!” Navarro said. “Maduro is not a socialist. He’s a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people,” she said referring to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Both then engaged in a heated exchange, with Paul, at one point putting both his hands up near Navarro’s face after complaining about not being able to have “a conversation” about Maduro.

Navarro responded by mimicking the gesture and saying, “Don’t do this to me, don’t mansplain.”

“I’m a 47-year-old grown woman,” she said.

The exchange came as Paul appeared on “The View” to promote his new book, “The Case Against Socialism,” due out Oct. 15.

Paul had also clashed with “The View” hosts as the senator sought to defend Trump’s decision to pull out troops from northern Syria.