On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) battled guest co-host Ana Navarro over socialism.

Navarro said, “You talk about Venezuela in your new book. I get a lot of political ads from the Republican Party. Donald Trump has tweeted this. Many have tweeted this. If you vote for Democrats, they will turn the United States into Venezuela. Do you think that’s a fair statement to make?”

Paul said, “Well, if you vote for a socialist, you might get socialism.”

Navarro shot back, “Come on. Don’t do that. Maduro is not a socialist. He’s a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people.”

Paul said, “That’s not true.”

Navarro yelled, “That’s not true? Maduro is not a thug and murderer who is starving his people?”

Paul said, “They voted for socialism—let me finish.”

Navarro interjected, “I can’t let you finish. If you are going to say Maduro is not a murderer, that’s a damn lie. I have got a bunch of neighbors and friends who know this. Don’t do this to me. Don’t mansplain. I’m a 47-year-old woman.”

