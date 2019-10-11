An anti-Trump protester spat on a Trump supporter on Thursday afternoon outside of President Donald Trump’s rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Dave Carlson, a salesman in Minnesota, was sharing why he donates to President Trump’s campaign when a protestor openly spat in his face and kept walking by,” Vice News’ Elizabeth Landers reported.

The most shocking part about the incident was not the alleged assault on Carlson, but the calm way in which Carlson responded to it.

Carlson did not lose his temper, yell, or take any action against the perpetrator; rather, he showed tremendous restraint and brushed off the alleged assault.

Landers later recounted the incident on Twitter, writing: “I interview a lot of the president’s supporters at rallies & have never seen this before. (My reaction gives that away quickly.)”

WATCH:

VIDEO: Protester spits on Trump supporter during interview at Minneapolis rally https://t.co/WIN6yJDsqf pic.twitter.com/sXIpvDZbRn — VICE News (@vicenews) October 11, 2019

“Hundreds of protesters outside President Trump’s rally in Minneapolis Thursday night set fire to Make America Great Again hats and other memorabilia in an effort to show their defiance to the current administration before police broke up the crowd,” Fox News reported. “There were reports that multiple protesters were arrested. One report indicated that protesters threw urine.”

Jenna Johnson, a reporter for The Washington Post, posted a video to Twitter that appeared to show a Trump supporter being violently attacked by leftists.

“A man in a blue jacket seemed to be leaving the Trump rally by himself when he was spotted by a protester who yelled: ‘There’s a Nazi over here!’” Johnson tweeted. “A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him. He finally ran away.”

A man in a blue jacket seemed to be leaving the Trump rally by himself when he was spotted by a protester who yelled: “There’s a Nazi over here!” A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him. He finally ran away. pic.twitter.com/jzYaWgca9g — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) October 11, 2019

Fox News reporter Matt Finn captured video outside of the Trump rally that showed left-wing activists burning “Make America Great Again” hats and screaming obscenities.

Finn tweeted: “Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene.”

Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene. pic.twitter.com/HxUFzs8OWF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 11, 2019

Elijah Schaffer, a reporter for TheBlaze, captured another violent moment from the rally, writing on Twitter: “My producer and I were bear maced in the face while reporting on the quickly dilapidating situation outside the Minnesota Trump rally Arrests have been made. Antifa is present. Violence is common place at this point. Typical end of the night anarchy.”

My producer and I were bear maced in the face while reporting on the quickly dilapidating situation outside the Minnesota Trump rally Arrests have been made. Antifa is present. Violence is common place at this point. Typical end of the night anarchy pic.twitter.com/ujnDNQIVtf — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) reacted to the Left’s violence after the rally during an appearance on Fox News on “The Ingraham Angle” guest-hosted by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT).

“You know, inside the arena just a few minutes ago, was … lifting up and honoring the law enforcement and giving them the respect that they’re doing,” Meadows said. “And yet outside, a few minutes later, you have just, it appears to be just hostility towards law enforcement and really an unruly crowd.”

“Listen, this is all about making sure that they can try to intimidate future Trump rally supporters and goers. And that’s just not going to happen,” Meadows continued. “What we need to make sure of is we take that message of freedom and hope to all Americans from coast to coast, from Maine to Florida and from New York to California, and in between and then we show them the differential. The vast majority of America respects law enforcement, appreciates the rule of law, and does not endorse lawlessness.”