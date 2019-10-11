A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE in his attempt to squash a subpoena for his financial records from House Democrats.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of judges for the Federal Appeals Court for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the subpoena is “valid and enforceable.”

The Democratic-led House Oversight and Reform Committee issued a subpoena in April to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, seeking financial records on Trump and several of his business entities.

DEVELOPING