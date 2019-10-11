A U.S. appeals court on Friday backed a U.S. House of Representatives request for President Donald Trump’s financial records, rejecting an appeal by the president to block his accounting firm from handing over any information.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, affirmed a lower court decision that the House subpoena to Mazars LLP was valid.

Trump could appeal to the Supreme Court.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed records from Mazars in April. They include documents from 2011 to 2018 that the House wants for investigation into the president’s reporting of his finances and potential conflicts of interest.

Trump appointee Neomi Rao dissented from the three-judge panel’s ruling. The other judges are Patricia Millett, appointed by President Barack Obama and David Tatel, appointed by President Bill Clinton.

This report contains material from The Associated Press and Reuters.