A high school teacher in Atlanta has been hospitalized after he tried to break up a fight between students, school officials said.

Video footage of the alleged physical assault at Frederick Douglass High School on Oct. 7 was posted to Instagram.

The video shows the teacher in a defensive fetal position as a student appeared to attack him with punches to the head.

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) told local news station WSB-TV that the student is in ninth grade and was charged with assault by school police. The identity of the student has not been released because he is a juvenile.

The school district said that the student allegedly turned on the teacher when the teacher tried to stop him from fighting with another classmate. That other classmate is also being dealt with disciplinary punishment for breaching the school’s code of conduct (pdf).

“On Monday, October 7 at Douglass High School, a student assaulted a teacher who was attempting to prevent him from fighting another student, who had allegedly come to the teacher’s classroom to confront the student,” Atlanta Public School noted in a written statement sighted by the Daily Mail.

According to the statement, “An Atlanta Public Schools police officer arrested the student in the teacher’s class, and attempted to place him with the Fulton County Juvenile Detention Center (FCJDC).”

But the detention center did not want to take custody of the student, and he was returned to his parents, the statement read.

“The student still faces charges of assault,” the school district said. “The safety and security of students and staff is a top priority in APS.”

According to reports, within seconds of the attack, school staffers were able to stop the assault by separating the student from the teacher.

The teacher was then treated at nearby Grady Hospital for minor injuries and was subsequently released on the same day. He is expected to recover.