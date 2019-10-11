Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is compromised by China, and while competitors such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are “trying to get to the right” of China, a new centrist challenger for the race will surface, former White House strategist Steve Bannon said Friday — and he thinks that person is Hillary Clinton.

“She and other Democrats are making the play on China is because they understand they have a real opportunity to blow Joe Biden out of the water,” Bannon told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Biden’s collapse is “imminent by November, December,” he added, and many Democrats believe Warren and other candidates have been driven too far to the left, leaving room for a potential “Ali/Frazier rematch” between Clinton and Trump for the White House, he believes.

“That’s going to be the real primary,” Bannon said. “I don’t think (Democrats are) prepared to turn it over to Elizabeth Warren.”

Meanwhile, Bannon said he agrees with Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, who told CNN earlier this week that he thinks the impeachment inquiry poses a “mortal threat” to Trump’s presidency.

“I think the president’s got the whole burden of everything on his shoulders, defending himself on impeachment, negotiating with China, dealing with the situation in the Middle East with the Kurds,” Bannon said. “If you look at the polling right now, the narrative is going in the wrong direction.”

The latest allegations concerning Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and his ties with two foreign fundraisers, also do not rise to the level of impeachability, Bannon said, but Trump might need to restaff his legal staff.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., knows she has the votes to impeach Trump, Bannon said.

“This is like a Moscow show trial . . . Pelosi and the Democrats are holding off an (inquiry) vote because they don’t want any possibility of due process,” Bannon said. “China is watching this very closely, they believe Trump is getting weakened by impeachment. President Trump thinks he might be strengthened by this process.”