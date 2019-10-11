Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke called for stripping religious institutions of their tax exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage.

His comments came Thursday night during CNN’s LGBTQ town hall.

Asked if thought religious institutions, like colleges, churches, and charities should lose their tax exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage, O’Rourke replied: “Yes.”

And he added: “There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or institution — any organization in America — that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us.

“And so, as president, we are going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans.”

The news network posted a video excerpt of his comments on its Twitter account.