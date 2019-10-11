Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is planning a rally to counter President Donald Trump’s Thursday visit to Dallas, The Texas Tribune is reporting.

Trump is scheduled to hold his own rally at 7 p.m. at the city’s American Airlines Center. O’Rourke will hold a “Rally Against Fear” in nearby Grand Prairie at 6 p.m., the news outlet reported.

“We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country,” said O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman.

It is not the first time O’Rourke has held rally to counter a Trump visit to Texas. In February, before her formally announced as a candidate, O’Rourke held a counter-rally to one put on by Trump in El Paso. At the time, Trump said O’Rourke has “little going for himself.“