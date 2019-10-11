There should be no doubt that Democrats and a militant mob of LGBT activists are hellbent on shutting down every evangelical church in America and silencing any Christian who dares to stand in the way of their agenda.

On Thursday night, Beto O’Rourke announced at a CNN town hall that as president he would revoke the tax-exempt status of any church or Christian college or charity that opposes same sex marriage.

I predicted this kind of hateful intolerance would soon infect our nation in my new book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation.”

Don Lemon asked O’Rourke the point-blank question. Click here to watch the video.

“Yes,” the Democratic presidential candidate replied to cheers from the intolerant crowd.

“There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution – any organization in America that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us.”

O’Rourke vowed to make that a priority of his administration.

“We are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans,” he said.

Kelly Shackelford, president of First Liberty Institute, told ToddStarnes.com that the group stands ready to defend any church, ministry or other faith-based institution that comes under attack from the Democrats.

“O’Rourke threatened that he would strip churches of their tax-exempt status for simply following thousands of years of religious teaching doctrine,” Shackelford said. “O’Rourke’s threat is a direct affront to the constitutional guarantee of religious liberty. Should he, or any future president, attempt to violate the Constitution in such a way, First Liberty will once again be first in the fight to defend religious freedom.”

Heaven forbid that day comes to America. But I can assure you it’ll be a cold day south of Satan’s house before any evangelical church or university will renounce their religious beliefs and bow down to the militant LGBT agenda.