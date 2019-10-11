(SUMMIT NEWS) Oak Park trustee Susan Buchanan told her male colleagues, “you are a white male….so shut up!” during a board meeting on racial equity.

Buchanan, who is white, even lectured a Palestinian migrant, Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb, telling him, “Your skin is light enough. Stop it!”

The outburst prompted a round of applause from citizens who attended the meeting.

“You have been white from birth,” Buchanan told fellow trustees Dan Moroney and Deno Andrews. “Why are you arguing what is a system of oppression? You’ve never experienced one, so shut up! I don’t want to hear from you! Just stop Dan, just stop Deno. You are not oppressed and people in Oak Park and we are trying to recognize that as a community.”

