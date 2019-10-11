Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., referred to the Bible to answer a question about LGBTQ+ rights at a town hall Thursday night, saying as a Christian, he has had to contend with “juxtaposing issues of religious freedom and LGBTQ rights.”

CNN hosted a town hall on LGBTQ+ issues with Democratic presidential candidates Thursday night. One person, a UCLA student who previously attended an all-girls Catholic high school in Booker’s home state, said her school had regularly refused to allow an LGBTQ+ club.

“It said in Micah, ‘What do you want from your Lord, but what is it you want from your people?'” Booker said in response. “Which is to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly – walk humbly – and, so for me, I cannot allow, as a leader, that people are going to use religion as a justification for discrimination.”

The senator then added, “I can respect your religious views but also protect people from discrimination,” and called for support for the Equality Act.

“My faith, as well as my American values, will make me fight on every front to make sure that people are not discriminating against someone because of who they are,” he said.