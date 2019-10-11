Fox News anchor, managing editor, and senior correspondent Shepard Smith announced Friday that he would be leaving the network after 23 years.

What are the details?

Smith, 55, made the announcement at the end of his newscast, saying it would be his final sign-off at the network where he rose through the ranks for more than two decades.

“Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter,” the veteran journalist said. “After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor.

“I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated, and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day,” he continued, adding, “I will deeply miss them.”

Smith closed his statement by saying, “Even in our currently polarized nation it’s been my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter — that journalism and journalists will thrive.”

Fox News President Jay Wallace issued a statement confirming the move, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Shep is one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry. His integrity and outstanding reporting from the field helped put Fox News on the map and there is simply no better breaking news anchor who has the ability to transport a viewer to a place of conflict, tragedy, despair or elation through his masterful delivery.”

“We are proud of the signature reporting and anchoring style he honed at Fox News, along with everything he has accomplished here during his monumental 23-year tenure,” Wallace continued. “While this day is especially difficult as his former producer, we respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network.”

Anything else?

News of Smith’s unexpected departure came as a shock to many, The Hill reported, but the outlet noted that “the anchor has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Trump after pushing back on various remarks from the president” and “Smith has also been at odds with some members of the opinion side of Fox News in recent weeks.”