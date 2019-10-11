Surprise, surprise, surprise. Despite repeated declarations from the White House that they would not cooperate with impeachment investigations until a full House vote to authorize them, the star witness du jour arrived moments ago anyway. Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch entered into the Capitol building on her way to sit down with three committees looking into Ukraine-gate:

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has arrived on Capitol Hill for a deposition in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry despite President Donald Trump’s position that his administration won’t cooperate with the probe. Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in May and is now a State Department fellow at Georgetown University. Trump said earlier this week that he would block officials from testifying. Democrats are investigating Trump’s direct pleas to Ukrainian officials to launch investigations of political rival Joe Biden and his family. The Associated Press reported Thursday that a former diplomat, recalling a recent conversation with Yovanovich, said she was removed after insisting that the requests for investigations be relayed according to long-established protocol. Yovanovitch was recalled from Kyiv in May as Rudy Giuliani — who is Trump’s personal attorney and has no official role in the U.S. government — pushed Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless corruption allegations against the Bidens.

It’s curious that the administration never applied their executive privilege to Yovanovitch. NBC News points out that her still-current boss Mike Pompeo explicitly threatened to exclude her from House questioning after their threats last week, especially with their conditions that attorneys could not be present. “[T]he committee has not issued any subpoenas for depositions,” Pompeo wrote at the time, “and we are not aware of any other authority by which the committee could compel appearance at a deposition.”

And yet, Yovanovitch showed up anyway. Either she’s defying Pompeo to testify or Pompeo and Donald Trump figure a fight over her testimony isn’t worth the political capital it would expend. Either option would be rather strange, but the latter especially. They had no trouble telling Gordon Sondland to hold out for a subpoena, even though they think his testimony isn’t likely to be damaging, so why not Yovanovitch?

At any rate, House Democrats got what they want, or at least what they think they want. What happens if everyone’s wrong about Yovanovitch and she has more to say about the Bidens than has been assumed? That’s the only way that the White House’s lack of action here makes any sense.

Update: Will the White House be as accommodating with Bill Taylor?

House Democrats have requested a deposition from Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, as part of their impeachment inquiry, but his interview has not yet been formally scheduled, multiple sources tell ⁦@jmhansler⁩ ⁦⁦@ZcohenCNN⁩ https://t.co/uPiVxHjsV8 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 11, 2019