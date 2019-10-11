Once again, a Chick-fil-A employee came to the rescue, and this time it went far, far beyond the call of duty. This time, it happened in Virginia, where a woman dropped her phone in the parking lot and it slipped into a storm drain.

As KATU reported, Shauna Hall, from Stafford, Virginia, told her story on Facebook:

This afternoon I park at our local Chick-fil-A and as I go to get my son out of the van, no joke, my phone drops and bounces right into the storm drain I’m parked next too. My iPhone that we just paid off and that I had just put a brand new Otterbox on two days before. After a moment of loosing (sic) my freakin mind, I lay on the ground, placing my head best I can between my van and the drain, looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach. Of course it has not. In disbelief and as I am about to puke and cry, I go in and ask for a manager. The manager comes over to talk to me and is very friendly but unsure how to help.

Just then another employee behind her says he is going to grab a grab-stick and a mirror to try and help. He does so and we escort him out to the scene. Without hesitation, and in his uniform, he lays on the ground and attempts to locate the phone. He can’t see it either and we both realize the worse. It has, in fact, fallen dead smack in the middle, down the actual drainage hole. So we go back inside where we go to a table as my son is hungry and I still can’t believe what has happened. Then the young man who has been trying to help me, comes over with my order ticket and tells me he has completely refunded my mobile dine-in order and that our food will be out shortly. Thanking him I tell him he didn’t have to do that, but he tells me it was no problem as I’m clearly already having a bad day. He then offers his personal phone for me to use if I want to call anyone but I know no numbers by heart.

He then joins us at the booth and calls the county trying to get some help. They hang up on him but we get the idea to go back out and call my phone to see if we can hear it (fearing we won’t as the hole is most definitely full of water because of course we are in the middle of a drought but had a full day of rain yesterday). But just before he makes the call, we notice the manhole cover over top the drain is not bolted so we try to lift it. It’s really heavy so he does most the lifting and ends up slicing his finger open. After running in quickly to clean the wound, he is able to remove the cover and there at the very bottom of the drain hole is my phone. After trying to reach it with his grab-stick then dropping his stick, he tells me it’s a manhole for a reason and he is going down. He then climbs down into the hole and retrieves my phone which miraculously is not broken or wet. I was so thankful I freaking hugged him. Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me.

So this is Seth. Turns out he is also the store’s Digital Marketing Director. He is also now my hero and favorite Chick-fil-A employee. As he was about to climb out of the hole he asked me to snap a picture so he could show his girlfriend what he did at work today.

Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A.