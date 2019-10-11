Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris took the stage at CNN’s Equality Town Hall Thursday night, where she said her pronouns are “she, her, and hers,” and CNN host Chris Cuomo agreed, saying, “Mine, too.”

Harris walked out on stage to a round of applause from the audience and immediately announced her pronouns.

“My pronouns are ‘she,’ ‘her,’ and ‘hers,’” Harris told the crowd.

Cuomo turned to Harris and responded, “‘She,’ ‘her,’ and ‘hers’? Mine, too.”

“All right,” Harris said as she smiled awkwardly.

Cuomo later apologized on social media, saying he “should not have” made that remark:

PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 11, 2019

GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz mocked Cuomo shortly after the apology:

“Whatever, Fredo,” Schwartz stated in a tweet.

