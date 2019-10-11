A black transgender woman emerged from the audience during CNN’s LGBTQ town hall Thursday, grabbed a microphone from another audience member, and proceeded to blast the cable network as well as Don Lemon — a far-left CNN host who himself is gay.

“Black trans women are being killed in this country, and CNN, you have erased black trans women for the last time!” Blossom C. Brown yelled at Lemon and the room, adding that “black trans women are dying! Our lives matter! I’m an extraordinary black trans woman, and I deserve to be here! … I am tired, I am so tired of just sitting there!”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

At least 26 U.S. transgender deaths in 2018 were due to violence — most of them black transgender women, USA Today reported, citing the Human Rights Campaign’s website. This year, at least 19 transgender people have been fatally shot or killed by violence, the paper said, adding that many were women of color.

Lemon — who was on stage with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke — asked Brown to come over to him, after which he requested the microphone but wouldn’t let Brown on stage.

“The reason that we’re here is to validate people like you,” Lemon told the trans protester.

But even without the mic, Brown’s voice could still be heard: “Not one black trans woman has taken the mic tonight! Not one black trans man has taken the mic tonight!”

‘Baby, your actions have to speak louder than words!’

Lemon gave the mic back to Brown, after which the protester lit into him: “Baby, your actions have to speak louder than words! Because guess what? Not one black trans woman has taken the mic tonight! Not one black trans man has taken the mic tonight!”

The host got the mic back and told Brown, “We want to have you here. We have had trans people of color …”

With that Brown clapped and yelled at Lemon.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

So, the host gave the mic back to Brown, who — presumably referring to Lemon — said, “That’s how anti-blackness works among people of color. That’s what anti-blackness looks like. The erasure of black trans people. I’m here, we are here in this room — please give us that opportunity.”

[embedded content]

Transgender woman makes passionate point at CNN Equality Town Hall



youtu.be

