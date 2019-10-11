Colin Kaepernick’s representatives have contacted every single team in the NFL, but none of them have any interest in signing their client.

In a statement released late Thursday, his reps said they’ve contacted all 32 teams in the league, but have received “little to no response.” (RELATED: Nike Sells Out Of Colin Kaepernick ‘Icon’ Jerseys)

You can read their full statement below.

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

Is anybody surprised by this? Kaepernick hasn’t played in several years at this point, he wasn’t overly impressive towards the end of his career and he’s going to bring a media experience along with him.

I’m sorry that NFL teams just aren’t rushing to sign up to deal with that circus! I’m truly sorry they don’t want to deal with that headache!

Here’s the reality of the situation, which has been widely-known for awhile. The NFL has no interest in doing business with Colin Kaepernick because he’s simply bad for the league.

You can think whatever you want about his national anthem protest, but there’s no question the league suffered when players wouldn’t stand.

Now, that’s all in the past and business is booming.

Here’s a wild idea that might get Kaep another shot in the NFL. He could go to the CFL and prove that he’s still got some gas left in the tank.

If the former 49ers quarterback truly wants to play football again, I have no doubt the CFL would take him in a heartbeat. Of course, he absolutely won’t do that, which is just further proof he’s not willing to do anything to get back on the field.

Kaepernick’s time in the NFL is over, and that’s just the way it is. Excuse me if I don’t shed a whole lot of tears for him.