(INSIDER) An air conditioning company in Michigan is suing a local woman for $25,000 in damages after she left a bad Yelp review that the company says is defamatory.

Court records show that North Wind Heating & Air Conditioning filed its lawsuit against its former customer, Lisa Agostino, in July, just days after she posted the Yelp review. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 12.

North Wind’s complaint accuses Agostino of publishing “false and defamatory statements” about the company that have harmed its reputation and cost the company at least six customers per day.

