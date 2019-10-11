The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told congressional investigators on Friday that she was removed from her post earlier this year due to “a concerted campaign against me,” according to a transcript of her opening statement.

The New York Times and The Washington Post both published the opening statement, which was given to three congressional committees hearing closed-door testimony from the former ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch said that when she was recalled to Washington from Kiev, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told her that she had “done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors for cause.”

She said Sullivan told her that President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE “lost confidence in me and no longer wished me to serve as his ambassador” and cited “a concerted campaign against me,” saying “that the department had been under pressure from the president to remove me since the summer of 2018.”

Yovanovitch was removed in May, and her ouster is mentioned in the whistleblower complaint that is at the center of the House impeachment inquiry. The complaint alleges that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE over corruption allegations and suggests that the withholding of military aid may have been used as part of the campaign. The complaint also alleges that White House officials were worried about Trump’s call and sought to cover it up.

Military aid was eventually delivered to Ukraine, and Trump has denied any wrongdoing on the call.

Yovanovitch expressed extreme surprise at her removal, saying that while she understood “that I served at the pleasure of the President, I was nevertheless incredulous that the U.S. government chose to remove an Ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

She noted that her removal occurred during an “especially challenging time in bilateral relations,” and when the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine most needed “continuity” due to the election of a new Ukrainian president.

Yovanovitch also focused her opening statement on expressing serious concerns around the Trump administration’s support of the State Department, saying that the “basic understanding” that the government will protect diplomats “no longer holds true.”

“Today, we see the State Department attacked and hollowed out from within,” Yovanovitch testified. “State Department leadership, with Congress, needs to take action now to defend this great institution, and its thousands of loyal and effective employees.

“We need to rebuild diplomacy as the first resort to advance America’s interests and the front line of America’s defense. I fear that not doing so will harm our nation’s interest, perhaps irreparably.”

She also warned that foreign diplomats and leaders may question whether U.S. diplomats are actually speaking on behalf of the president if action isn’t taken to strengthen State.

“It also will come when those diplomats who soldier on and do their best to represent our nation face partners abroad who question whether the ambassador truly speaks for the President and can be counted upon as a reliable partner,” she said.