President Donald Trump on Friday recalled the time when Oprah Winfrey liked him before he was elected president.

“Oprah used to be a really big friend of mine, she used to go to Mar-a-Lago, a place I have in Palm Beach,” Trump recalled during his rally in Louisiana on Friday night.

“She loved Mar-a-Lago, she loved the key lime pie,” as the crowd chuckled. Trump added, “No, so do I. She loved the key lime pie.”

“She used to go. She loved me until I decided to run for office,”

Trump recalled that Winfrey and former President Barack Obama campaigned for Stacy Abrams in the state of Georgia, but that she still lost to Brian Kemp in the race for governor.

Prior to being the president, Trump frequently praised Oprah as an entrepreneur and a successful television host.

“I think Oprah is great, I love her, she’s a friend of mine,” Trump said during an interview with Piers Morgan in 2011. “I think she’s an incredible woman, a beautiful woman.”

[embedded content]

In 1988, a much younger Trump even teased a run for president during an appearance on Oprah’s show.

[embedded content]

In 1999, Trump even suggested that Oprah could be his Vice President if he ran for president.

[embedded content]