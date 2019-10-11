President Donald Trump surprised the 2019 Little League World Champions on Friday by inviting them to fly home aboard Air Force One.

The Lousiana Eastbank All Stars team visited the White House on Friday, appearing with the president for a picture. The president surprised them by inviting them to fly home with him, as he has a scheduled rally in the state on Friday evening.

Pictures of the team soon emerged on social media.

Classic @realDonaldTrump! La Eastbank All Stars (2019 Little League world champions) just happened to be visiting the White House today–when the president called an audible and invited them to JOIN US on Air Force One for the flight back to LA! pic.twitter.com/PyDDyx79xv — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 11, 2019