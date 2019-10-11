Impeachment, or something like it, appears to be inevitable. If impeachment reaches the Senate by early to mid-2020, Republican senators have an easy out. “Let the voters decide.” The proximity to an election should dictate that this question goes to the voters. The question then becomes, how will voters respond?

The 2020 election will be close. Much of the electorate is baked in. The Trump base is holding. The battle for independents may determine the outcome. Trump won independents by four points in 2016 winning 46% to 42%. As of October, 43% to 48% of independents now support impeachment. But 41% of independents find impeachment unacceptable.

There appears to be a base of pro-Trump independents. While impeachment may drive the independent vote down from 46% to 41%, President Trump might well overcome the five-point deficit by winning the vape vote, which may be as many as 12 million votes.

In addition, many vape votes are in battleground states. Paul Blair of “Americans For Tax Reform” researched the numbers. His results are compelling. There are at least 12 states where the number of vapers is larger than the margin of difference in 2016:

Michigan — President Trump won by 11,000 votes. 423,000 vapers.

Pennsylvania — President Trump won by 44,000 votes. 457,000 vapers.

Wisconsin — President Trump won by 23,000 votes. 268,000 vapers.

Ohio — President Trump won by 447,000 votes. 564,000 vapers.

Florida — President Trump won by 113,000 votes. 904,000 vapers.

Georgia — President Trump won by 211,000 votes. 400,000 vapers.

North Carolina — President Trump won by 173,000 votes. 380,000 vapers.

Arizona — President Trump won by 91,000 votes. 315,000 vapers.

Nevada — President Trump lost by 27,000 votes. 115,000 vapers.

Minnesota — President Trump lost by 45,000 votes. 172,000 vapers.

Maine — President Trump lost by 22,000 votes. 49,000 vapers.

New Hampshire — President Trump lost by 3,000 votes. 67,000 vapers.

The vaping vote is powerful. For example, vaping advocate Ron Johnson outperformed the president by 70,000 votes in 2016. President Trump could pad his margin in Wisconsin by protecting vaping.

The anti-vaping hysteria began with public warnings regarding lung illness supposedly tied to e-cigarette use. The hysteria led to destructive bans. However, the lung illness is largely associated with black market THC oil.

Smoking black market oil is called danking. THC oil made in a drug dealer’s kitchen has nothing to do with e-cigs. Yet, opportunists and mainstream media are exploiting tragedy to attack vaping. And by doing so, they may be trying to force President Trump to alienate 12 million voters.

The First Lady has taken on the laudable project of preventing underage vaping. The American vaping community shares her concerns and goals. Work with us. The increase in underage use from 11% in 2017 to 28% in 2019 corresponds with China flooding the U.S. market with 50mg to 65mg salt nicotine disposable pods.

Legitimate U.S. e-cig companies and vape shops are not selling to kids. Before the 50mg to 65mg pods, the highest nicotine level sold was 24mg. Kids are buying the colorful, counterfeit 50mg pods at the corner store. It’s not about flavors. It is 50mg to 65mg nicotine.

Initially, the president appeared to embrace a ban on e-cig flavors. Then, President Trump seemed to change course. On Friday, September 13, the president tweeted about the problem of counterfeit e-cigs. He is absolutely correct. China is dumping untold numbers of high-nicotine disposables. By signing an executive order banning the import of counterfeit JUUL pods and disposables, the president can accomplish several things:

Stop the flow of the high-nicotine counterfeits. Help keep high-nicotine devices away from kids. Prevent vapers from reverting to smoking. Protect American jobs and consumers.

The executive order solution targets the actual problem. Blocking import of unregistered products would additionally deprive drug dealers of putting illicit THC oil into cheap, 70-cent cartridges.

A smart, targeted solution serves everyone’s best interests.

The American vaping community is a cohesive group. The elites despise us. Had Big Pharma developed the e-cig, the elites and media would hail it a miracle innovation. They cannot stand that a disruptive technology was ushered to prominence by everyday Americans and small business owners. There is no mistaking the animus. Even though we, more than anyone, want to prevent underage use. We are not the ones flooding the market with cheap, high-nicotine disposable pods.

Although we may not be organized into well-funded lobby groups like the anti-vaping forces, we are the newest single-issue voters in America. We share this experience and passion. And we will be a force to be reckoned with in 2020. Vape voters may be the key to helping the President overcome impeachment. The numbers are there.

Dray Moorman is the founder and CEO of Mig Vapor. After attending Texas State University, he built a number of successful companies in his business career. He started Mig Vapor almost a decade ago and built one of the largest independent American vaping companies. A former smoker himself, Dray is a life-long entrepreneur who is dedicated to the fight against smoking.