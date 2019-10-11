CNN held a forum for the single purpose of allowing the Democrat candidates running for the party’s presidential nomination to pander to the LGBTQ community. Elizabeth Warren was even able to score a twofer as she bashed people of faith and the patriarchy all in one answer.

Lest you think otherwise, the party of identity politics really doesn’t like conservatives. Or religious people. Or men, for that matter. When moderator Chris Cuomo called on Morgan Cox, chair of the Human Rights Campaign board of directors, to ask his question, Warren was really feeling her oats. His question: What if “a supporter approaches you and says, senator, I’m old-fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman. What is your response?”

Warren’s response was about as intolerant as one can get. She replied, “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that. And I’m going to say, then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that. Assuming you can find one.”

See, Mr. Cox is from Dallas and has a very soft southern accent. Elizabeth Warren went right for the stereotype of people in the South. Surely Cox must be referring to dumb white guys. Mind you, he didn’t specify if the supporter was male or female in the hypothetical question. She just assumed it was a man. So, in that one response, she slammed the patriarchy with “I going to assume it’s a guy…”

Does she think religious women would be more flexible than men in their religious beliefs? Feminists often make the mistake of expressing opinions that lessen the dignity of men in order to prop up women. It’s a wrong-headed approach to equality but it’s a common move. Her little dig at the end – “Assuming you can find one.” – implies the man must be a cretin unworthy of finding a mate.

The response is a disgusting pander all the way around. The audience loved it. A CNN reporter openly gushed over Warren on Twitter during her segment of the forum. I didn’t watch the forum because I was working and also because when I could, I switched over to the Astro-Rays baseball game, (My Astros advance to the ALCS!) but I saw a tweet of this question and answer. In the mind of the CNN reporter, this was “quite a moment”.

This Elizabeth Warren answer was quite a moment at CNN #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/ThpI7YSO8M — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 11, 2019

I don’t think her definition of moment is the same as mine. I saw it as a condescending, bigoted, insufferable response that Warren knew the audience wanted to hear. So I gave my own response.

Ah yes. Shade to both the patriarchy and “old-fashioned” people. She’s quite the superior human being. https://t.co/7mJw3kZELE — Karen Townsend (@penguinponders) October 11, 2019

This tweet sums the forum up nicely:

This town hall might be the most condescending, pandering, fantasy-driven political events I have ever, ever seen. I am astounded that anyone in this room can sit there and listen to these people SO OBVIOUSLY condescend and pander. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 11, 2019

Will Warren’s campaign use this viral moment for fundraising purposes? You betcha.

Viral moments are coveted in the Democratic primary race, where they can serve as a magnet for online donations and bring much-needed attention to candidates struggling to stand out in a large field. Ms. Warren’s answer appeared likely to turn into one of those moments, even though she is hardly struggling to attract attention to her campaign, having risen in the polls to rival former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. as a leading contender for the Democratic nomination. A video of her response at the forum immediately drew attention on Twitter, and the Warren campaign soon shared the moment on her feed as well.

Elizabeth Warren is a gift to Donald Trump. There is no position too far left for her and if she has to take down normal, everyday Americans along the way, so be it. She openly mocks people for their religious beliefs and her supporters applaud. Same sex marriage is the law of the land because that is how the Supreme Court ruled. A legal ruling, though, doesn’t automatically change the religious beliefs of millions of people. All religions address marriage. How far does Liz think she would get in a Muslim-majority country, for instance, with her intolerance of religious expression? No one in America is calling for the execution of LGBTQ people. All Warren had to say was that same sex marriage is the law of the land and she supports it. There was no need for the snark, she just did it to get the applause. She fights.

Tolerance is a one-way street for the leftists among us. The same goes for civility.