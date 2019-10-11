Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says that taxpayers should fund prison inmates’ gender reassignment surgeries because those prisoners are “entitled” to such treatment.

What are the details?

Warren made the remarks during a Thursday night town hall on LGBTQ rights, which was hosted by CNN and the Human Rights Campaign.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Warren about her previous statements on taxpayer funding for inmate surgery that were contrary to her current position. During her 2012 Senate bid, Warren insisted that gender reassignment surgeries were not “a good use of taxpayer dollars.”

“Do you regret that?” he asked.

“Yup,” Warren responded. “It was a bad answer. I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need and that includes people who are transgender, who, um, it is time for them to have surgery. I just think that’s important.”

Warren released her plan for “LGBTQ+ Rights and Equality” Thursday, which will, in addition to funding gender reassignment surgeries, would prevent prison administrators from housing transgender inmates in facilities opposite of their preferred gender assignment.

Her proposal also endorses the decriminalizing of sex work.

“I am also open to decriminalizing sex work. Sex workers, like all workers, deserve autonomy and are particularly vulnerable to physical and financial abuse and hardship,” her proposal reads.

You can read Warren’s plan here.

What else?

Warren also turned her sights on Christian men who hold fast to their biblically based faith.

Morgan Cox, who is chair of the Human Rights Campaign’s Board of Directors, asked Warren, “Let’s say you’re on the campaign trail and you’re approached … a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’ What is your response?”

Warren responded, “Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that. And I’m gonna say, ‘Then just marry one woman.’ I’m cool with that. Assuming you can find one.

“The hatefulness, frankly, always really shocked me,” Warren continued . “Especially for people of faith because I think the foundation is the worth of every single human being. And I get people may make decisions for themselves that are different than the decisions other people make, but by golly, those are decisions about you; they are not decisions that tell other people what they can and cannot do.”

(H/T: The Daily Wire)