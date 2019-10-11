Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch appeared on Capitol Hill Friday morning for closed-door testimony in the House impeachment inquiry.

Yovanovitch is expected to discuss her dismissal as ambassador in May, when she was recalled to Washington, and her knowledge of the efforts by President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPompeo adviser resigning: report ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Trump’s former Ukraine envoy was dismissed after she pushed Giuliani to go through official channels: report MORE, to pressure the Ukrainian government to open a corruption investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE and his son.

Her appearance bucked expectations. On Tuesday, the White House counsel issued a letter warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood charges into 2020 | PhRMA CEO warns against Pelosi drug pricing bill | Medicaid work requirements costing states millions On The Money: Trump to meet China’s vice premier during trade talks | Appeals court says Deutsche Bank doesn’t have Trump’s tax returns | House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey to retire MORE (D-Calif.) that it has no intention of cooperating in the Democrats’ requests for documents and witness testimony as they pursue their impeachment inquiry.

And State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo adviser resigning: report Trump’s former Ukraine envoy was dismissed after she pushed Giuliani to go through official channels: report Five things to know about arrest of Giuliani associates MORE earlier in the week had blocked the deposition of another top diplomat, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who had flown to Washington and expressed interest in testifying before the three committees — Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs — leading the impeachment investigation.

Sondland has since been subpoenaed, and his lawyer said Friday that Sondland hopes to testify next week.

It’s unclear if Yovanovitch was cleared by the State Department to testify Friday, or if her appearance came in defiance to the White House’s threat of blanket stonewalling.

Leading up to her arrival in the Capitol, where scores of reporters and banks of cameras were waiting uncertainly, there was plenty of speculation about whether she would appear or not.

As lawmakers from both parties trickled in ahead of the 10 a.m. deposition, they all seemed to be equally in the dark about whether she would testify.

“I haven’t heard a thing,” said Rep. Mike Quigley Michael (Mike) Bruce QuigleyTax-return whistleblower in spotlight amid impeachment fight Democrats warn GOP, Trump putting whistleblower safety at risk Democratic lawmaker: Trump responsible for ‘greatest crime a president has committed in my lifetime’ MORE (D-Ill.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, as he descended the Capitol staircase to the secure basement hearing room where the closed-door deposition is taking place.

Other lawmakers seen entering the hearing were Democratic Reps. Jim Himes James (Jim) Andres HimesDemocrats set to grill ambassador embroiled in Ukraine controversy Sunday shows – Second whistleblower grabs spotlight House Democrat: Impeachment inquiry ‘likely to stay narrowly focused’ MORE (D-Conn.), Denny Heck Dennis (Denny) Lynn HeckExclusive: Guccifer 2.0 hacked memos expand on Pennsylvania House races Heck enjoys second political wind Incoming lawmaker feeling a bit overwhelmed MORE (D-Wash.) and Adam Schiff Adam Bennett Schiff‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Schiff should consider using RICO framework to organize impeachment Overnight Energy: Dems subpoena Perry in impeachment inquiry | EPA to overhaul rules on lead contamination tests | Commerce staff wrote statement rebuking weather service for contradicting Trump MORE (Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee. GOP members included Reps. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsConservative lawmakers demand Schiff’s recusal from Trump impeachment inquiry GOP, Trump look to smother impeachment inquiry Both sides dig in after marathon Trump-Ukraine briefing MORE (N.C.), Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinGOP, Trump look to smother impeachment inquiry Former Ukraine envoy Volker to resign as head of McCain Institute Top US diplomat threatened to quit over Ukraine dealings MORE (N.Y.), Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryGOP, Trump look to smother impeachment inquiry The Hill’s Morning Report — DOJ’s planned executions stir new debate Conservatives call on Pelosi to cancel August recess MORE (Pa.) and Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanGraham threatens to call Volker to testify if Democrats don’t release testimony The Memo: White House rolls the dice on impeachment GOP, Trump look to smother impeachment inquiry MORE (Ohio), the ranking member of the Oversight panel.