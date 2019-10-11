A pilotless Black Hawk helicopter capable of reaching speeds of up to 172mph will make its first flight in 2020, a defence firm has said.

Manufacturer Sikorsky says the optionally manned S-70 helicopter could be easily retrofitted to existing US army aircraft.

Company officials revealed on Monday that the aircraft – which can be controlled remotely from the ground – is progressing through a flight testing program, with a fully-autonomous flight expected by 2020.

Igor Cherepinsky, Sikorsky Director of Autonomy, said: “We will show the world that this is capable… [of] being operated from the ground sometime next year.”

(Image: Lockheed Martin)

The S-70 has already gone through 54.5 hours of flight testing without a pilot. Chief test pilot Mark Ward said the aircraft had already reached a speed of 150 knots (172mph).

Engineers have trialled various modes of augmentation during testing with autonomy layered within the fly-by-wire system, Ward added.

It comes after Army pilots last year demonstrated similar flight control breakthroughs on the Sikorsky Autonomy Research Aircraft or SARA.

While the aircraft – a modified S-76B that uses the Sikorsky MATRIX software and hardware combinations that enable autonomous flight – has been routinely tested since 2013, Army personnel took the aircraft through a series of mission tests last year.

(Image: Lockheed Martin)

Read More Today’s Top Stories Manchester Arndale stabbing

Man guilty of wife murder

Luxury flying cars

Oil tanker terror

Cherepinsky added: “MATRIX is designed to improve flight operations and augment the pilot in the difficult flight conditions where helicopters are called on to operate: among wires, trees and buildings and in dangerous weather conditions.

“We are developing this system to the highest standards for not only military qualification but also working closely with the FAA on certification, enabling MATRIX technology to be used on military, commercial and civil fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft that carry both cargo and passengers”.

Engineers are incorporating lessons from SARA and MATRIX onto S-70, as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System (ALIAS) program, which Sikorsky has been partnering on since 2015.