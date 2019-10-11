On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” host Neil Cavuto reacted to the departure of his colleague Shepard Smith.

Cavuto said, “I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken. I don’t know what to say.”

He continued, “Wow, a better newsman you probably cannot find — a bigger, more emotionally connected to humankind you cannot find. So, Shepard, I don’t know what the heck you’re planning to do or where you go, but I just know you’ll be great at doing it, and you deserve the best that life has to offer. I’m sorry if I’m a little shell shocked her.”

Reporter John Roberts said, “I’m just trying to compile my thoughts too. I walked out here to do the hit and suddenly got hit by a subway train. Holy mackerel.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN