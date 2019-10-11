The actress was demonstrating on the Capitol with the group Oil Change International.

After pledging to hold weekly demonstrations over climate change, Jane Fonda was arrested on Friday as she was among those protesting in Washington, D.C. on the Capitol. Video of the actress being placed in handcuffs and escorted to a police vehicle was posted to social media.

“Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Eva Malecki, spokeswoman for the Capitol police told The Hollywood Reporter. All were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, she said.

The actress was protesting with the group Oil Change International over the climate crisis. “I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created,” Fonda wrote on her own website on Thursday.

Fonda has been a political activist for decades and a stanch opponent of oil developments.

“I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore — and even worse — empower — the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this,” she said recently on her website.

In her post, Fonda called the demonstrations “Fire Drill Fridays.” The actress also wrote that, “I’ve moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate.”

A request for comment from Fonda’s rep was not immediately returned.